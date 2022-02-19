Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; gusts could reach 50 MPH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The counties listed below are under advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday:

Lorain County

Cuyahoga County

Lake County

Ashtabula Inland County

Ashtabula Lakeshore County

Snow showers & gusty winds today. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected near the lakeshore of NE Ohio & NW PA through mid afternoon. The snow showers will bring localized whiteouts, especially in NW PA where greatest coverage will be. 1-3" east of Cleveland; up to 5" NW PA. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/2etkPDTkU7 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 19, 2022

Those areas could experience west winds from 20 to 30 MPH throughout the morning into early afternoon.

Gusts could potentially surpass 50 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high winds may cause tree limbs to fall or even trigger power outages.

You are advised to secure outdoor objects so they do not blow away and encouraged to use extra caution when driving.

