Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; gusts could reach 50 MPH

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The counties listed below are under advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday:

  • Lorain County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Lake County
  • Ashtabula Inland County
  • Ashtabula Lakeshore County

Those areas could experience west winds from 20 to 30 MPH throughout the morning into early afternoon.

Gusts could potentially surpass 50 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high winds may cause tree limbs to fall or even trigger power outages.

You are advised to secure outdoor objects so they do not blow away and encouraged to use extra caution when driving.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

