2 women seriously injured in head-on crash in Medina County

GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two women were seriously injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Medina County.

The two-car crash took place just past 6 p.m. on Medina Road near Ridge Road in Granger Township, according to a news release.

A 28-year-old Barberton woman drove left of center, the highway patrol said, and struck a 75-year-old Medina woman’s vehicle head on.

EMS took both women to Akron hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release.

The highway patrol said they were both wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

