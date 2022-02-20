2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black Business Expo spotlights over 200 vendors during NBA All-Star Weekend

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tower City glowed with the spirit of Black-owned businesses Saturday during The Real Black Friday Black Business Expo.

LaRese Purnell, organizer of the event, said he couldn’t be more excited, “It’s one thing to talk about the vision you have, but to see it come to fruition, it’s amazing.”

The expo, officially a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, featured booths full of clothing, food and services that lined each hallway of Tower City’s shopping area.

“When you think about poverty in this community, one of the biggest wealth generators is entrepreneurship,” Purnell said.

He also believes this type of exposure is crucial for businesses’ survival.

“The prediction is that 40% of Black-owned businesses will not exist post-pandemic,” he said.

Purnell founded the project seven years ago, but it’s the first time the NBA has debuted such an event under their official programming.

“I’ve seen the impact, and I’ve seen businesses grow,” he said.

One of those businesses hoping to grow is Patient Centered Care Staffing Agency, founded by Shakirah Wilson.

While setting up her booth full of snacks to had out to visitors, she explained she had a long journey to reach where she is today.

“I have been on my own since I was 14, but I survived it,” Wilson explained. “Although I was going to be a statistic I wanted to break the odds of staying a statistic.”

She hopes visitors can learn that people like her are here, present, and ready to help their community: “Even if something goes wrong, as long as you keep trying, you’ll be able to overcome it.”

Purnell also wants to remind the public his events aren’t exclusive to the black community.

“When you hear ‘The Real Black Friday,’ Black businesses, they think it means it’s only for the black community but it’s for everybody... you are welcome to come,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Workers at 2 Cleveland-area Starbucks to file to unionize
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
Kings Island owner rejects SeaWorld’s takeover bid
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
3 job fairs planned to fill positions for Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field