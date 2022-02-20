Black Business Expo spotlights over 200 vendors during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tower City glowed with the spirit of Black-owned businesses Saturday during The Real Black Friday Black Business Expo.

LaRese Purnell, organizer of the event, said he couldn’t be more excited, “It’s one thing to talk about the vision you have, but to see it come to fruition, it’s amazing.”

The expo, officially a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, featured booths full of clothing, food and services that lined each hallway of Tower City’s shopping area.

“When you think about poverty in this community, one of the biggest wealth generators is entrepreneurship,” Purnell said.

He also believes this type of exposure is crucial for businesses’ survival.

“The prediction is that 40% of Black-owned businesses will not exist post-pandemic,” he said.

Purnell founded the project seven years ago, but it’s the first time the NBA has debuted such an event under their official programming.

“I’ve seen the impact, and I’ve seen businesses grow,” he said.

One of those businesses hoping to grow is Patient Centered Care Staffing Agency, founded by Shakirah Wilson.

While setting up her booth full of snacks to had out to visitors, she explained she had a long journey to reach where she is today.

“I have been on my own since I was 14, but I survived it,” Wilson explained. “Although I was going to be a statistic I wanted to break the odds of staying a statistic.”

She hopes visitors can learn that people like her are here, present, and ready to help their community: “Even if something goes wrong, as long as you keep trying, you’ll be able to overcome it.”

Purnell also wants to remind the public his events aren’t exclusive to the black community.

“When you hear ‘The Real Black Friday,’ Black businesses, they think it means it’s only for the black community but it’s for everybody... you are welcome to come,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.