Cleveland police search for driver wanted for criminal child enticement (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a driver wanted for criminal child enticement.

Police said the driver attempted to lure a child into their vehicle earlier this month in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

Cleveland police say a suspect attempted to lure a child into this vehicle on Feb. 8 in the city’s Cudell neighborhood. (Source: Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

The suspect is described by police as a bald man approximately 35 to 40 years old.

He was joined in the front seat by a male passenger who fits a similar description, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 8 on Madison Avenue at W. 106th Street.

Police said the 14-year-old refused to get inside the car, and that’s when the suspect drove away headed south on W. 105th Street.

However, police said the car was spotted in the area again on Feb. 11.

Contact police at 216-623-2535 if you have any information on the vehicle or the driver.

