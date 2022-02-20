Cleveland police seek tips after botched snow plow theft in Clark-Fulton neighborhood (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a suspect attempted and failed to steal a snow plow last month from a business located in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The attempted theft was caught on camera, but Cleveland police said the suspect did not make it very far with the plow.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 in the parking lot of Pidala Ornamental Iron, located at 3519 Cesko Ave. near Fulton Road.

Police said the suspect arrived in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a red trailer and cut open the business’ chain link fence to get in the lot.

Cleveland police seek tips after botched snow plow theft in Clark-Fulton neighborhood (Source: Second District Community Relations Committee)

However, as the suspect loaded the snow plow on the trailer, an employee opened the garage door to see what was going on, according to police.

That’s when the suspect allegedly jumped in the Jeep and drove away, crashing into the front gate and losing the snow plow in the process.

Police are seeking tips about the botched theft; call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 with information.

