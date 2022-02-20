Former college basketball coach looks to put HBCUs on equal footing with other schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA’s All-Star Weekend has been a showcase for fans to enjoy basketball played by stars who’ve come from every corner of the globe.

For Travis Williams, he sees it as an opportunity to help other athletes get their chance to shine as well.

Williams is a former Division I and II basketball coach at Tennessee State and Fort Valley State University.

He’s also the Founder and Executive Director of HBCU All-Stars, LLC, with the goal of putting student-athletes from historically black colleges and universities on equal footing with players from more prestigious schools.

“We really haven’t been in the spotlight the way our counterparts have been,” Williams said. “We want to show the world we’re not just second class.”

Saturday afternoon saw the NBA x HBCU Classic played between Morgan State University and Howard University at the Wollstein Center.

To both alumni and current students of HBCUs, the significance of the event is not something to take for granted.

“This is the type of showcase these kids need,” said Jarrod Eummer, an alum of an HBCU.

Current Cleveland Cavaliers rookie and All-Star point guard Darius Garland grew up down the street from Tennessee State and knows how crucial schools that give opportunities to young Black men and women are to their communities.

“I went to these games as a kid, and it’s so cool to see the community support these schools,” he said. “The young kids attending this great event will watch these athletes and then strive to become them down the road”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.