LeBron James returns to Cleveland to hold court for All-Star Weekend

By Devin Higgins and Anthony Lima
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘King’ is back in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Weekend, and on Saturday, LeBron James appeared at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ahead of tomorrow’s big game.

James’ relationship with the city that he brought an NBA title to in 2016 when he returned to the Cavaliers, after spending four years with the Miami Heat, can be considered ‘complicated,’ given he’s now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite that, when he met with reporters Saturday afternoon, the Akron native had nothing but positives.

“To sit here 25 years later, doing what I love to do, dreaming about what I wanted to do, believing in what I wanted to be, it’s just unbelievable,” he said. “Cleveland is very deserving of this platform.”

Appearing in his record-breaking 19th All-Star Game, James said the moment isn’t lost on him.

Nor is he taking it for granted.

“I had so many dreams of being an All-Star when I was a kid, growing up in Akron,” he said.

LeBron’s homecoming was especially sweeter, he added, when he got to see members of his Akron/St. Vincent/St. Mary crew on the same court where he became a household name on national TV in 2002.

Now, he’s happy to see the Cavaliers getting a share of the national spotlight with the next generation of players.

“They’ve got two All-Stars in the game with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and they got another All-Star and that’s me,” James said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

The man who brought a championship to the Cavaliers has come back to hold court over the NBA...
