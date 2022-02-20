Northeast Ohio weather: Milder today with rain arriving next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s south winds will propel temperatures into the mid to upper 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as lows slip into the upper 30s. Intervals of sun and clouds will be featured on Presidents’ Day with highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be rainy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Snowmelt and a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain may lead to flooding concerns.

We’ll see highs only in the 30s Wednesday beneath mostly cloudy skies.

