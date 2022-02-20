Team Cavs wins NBA Skills Challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA All-Star weekend is off to a great start for the Cavs.

Team Cavs, comprised of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, won the Skills Challenge to kick off All-Star Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Mobley hit the clinching shot, a half-court bomb on his first try in the final event.

Team Cavs is keeping the #TacoBellSkills trophy in 'The Land' thanks to some timely half-court shooting by Evan Mobley! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZcKCMko4gQ — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

Garland and Allen will also play in the All-Star game Sunday night.

