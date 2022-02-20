2 Strong 4 Bullies
Team Cavs wins NBA Skills Challenge

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA All-Star weekend is off to a great start for the Cavs.

Team Cavs, comprised of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, won the Skills Challenge to kick off All-Star Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Mobley hit the clinching shot, a half-court bomb on his first try in the final event.

Garland and Allen will also play in the All-Star game Sunday night.

