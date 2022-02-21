2 Strong 4 Bullies
150 firefighters at scene of Chicago apartment fire that spread to nearby businesses

By Damon Maloney
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ohio (WOIO) - Chicago firefighters are continuing to work a massive blaze that started early Monday morning in Albany Park on the city’s northwest side.

The fire, which began at an apartment complex, spread to a nearby brewery called the Twisted Hippo and a gym named Ultimate Ninjas.

Officials said one person has been critically injured.

