2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 stolen vehicles recovered in Lake County, 2 men in custody

(MGN Online)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning car theft outside a home in Painesville Township, leads to the arrest of two men and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the Painesville Township homeowner called 911 around 4 a.m. to report his Ford Explorer was stolen from his driveway in the last 15 minutes.

The homeowner also told deputies his home security system showed two other vehicles outside his home at the time of the theft, a white sedan and a white SUV or minivan.

The stolen vehicle’s GPS tracking system on the homeowner’s stolen Ford Explorer led deputies to the area of Katherine Drive in Mentor.

Sheriff Leonbruno said deputies and Mentor police found the three vehicles on Katherine Drive and saw three men enter the vehicles and immediately flee the area.

A Mentor police officer was able to stop the driver of the stolen Explorer with stop sticks at Heisley Road and Mentor Avenue.

The driver fled on foot, but was quickly stopped with the help of Mentor K9 Achilles, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

The drivers of the other two stolen cars went into Willoughby where Willoughby officers were able to arrest one driver and recover both vehicles.

Both suspects are currently in the Lake County Jail pending charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Summit County Walgreens manager assaulted by shoplifter
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Akron Police
Woman robbed of car while clearing snow in Summit County, police say
Pediatric surgery teams at Akron Children's Hospital now have use of the Orbeye, an exoscope...
New surgical microscope at Akron Children’s Hospital helps surgeons, patients’ success rates