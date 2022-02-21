3 stolen vehicles recovered in Lake County, 2 men in custody

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning car theft outside a home in Painesville Township, leads to the arrest of two men and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the Painesville Township homeowner called 911 around 4 a.m. to report his Ford Explorer was stolen from his driveway in the last 15 minutes.

The homeowner also told deputies his home security system showed two other vehicles outside his home at the time of the theft, a white sedan and a white SUV or minivan.

The stolen vehicle’s GPS tracking system on the homeowner’s stolen Ford Explorer led deputies to the area of Katherine Drive in Mentor.

Sheriff Leonbruno said deputies and Mentor police found the three vehicles on Katherine Drive and saw three men enter the vehicles and immediately flee the area.

A Mentor police officer was able to stop the driver of the stolen Explorer with stop sticks at Heisley Road and Mentor Avenue.

The driver fled on foot, but was quickly stopped with the help of Mentor K9 Achilles, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

The drivers of the other two stolen cars went into Willoughby where Willoughby officers were able to arrest one driver and recover both vehicles.

Both suspects are currently in the Lake County Jail pending charges.

