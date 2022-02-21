2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 injured in fire at multi-family home in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are battling a house fire in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

A fire department spokesperson confirms that a 28-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue near W. 6th Street.

It’s happening at a multi-family home that is 2 and a half stories tall, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

