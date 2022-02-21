2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metroparks now hiring seasonal employees

(wtvg)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks will have their annual job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on March 12 at Stillwater Place in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

They are hiring for a wide variety of seasonal positions at their parks, golf courses, restaurants, marinas and the zoo.

“2021 was a monumental year with the opening of several new trail connections and amenities. We look to carry forward this momentum and are excited to talk to job seekers about the culture and opportunities at Cleveland Metroparks,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “In recent seasons, we’ve been forced to adjust our operations due to staffing constraints and are hopeful that staffing this coming season will enable us to fully activate the park district.”

The positions are available for ages 16 and up.

Those interested in attending the show fair need to pre-register at clevelandmetroparks.com/JobFair2022

Applicants can also apply online now.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

(Source: Chicago Fire Department)
150 firefighters at scene of Chicago apartment fire that spread to nearby businesses
Chicago fire
(Source: WOIO)
Man shot in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood
The Block by Ruffles and Mt. Dew, gave NBA fans a chance to not only meet current players, but...
NBA All-Star Weekend’s calendar of events wrap up with intimate fan experience at Gordon Square Sunday