Cleveland Metroparks now hiring seasonal employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks will have their annual job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on March 12 at Stillwater Place in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

They are hiring for a wide variety of seasonal positions at their parks, golf courses, restaurants, marinas and the zoo.

“2021 was a monumental year with the opening of several new trail connections and amenities. We look to carry forward this momentum and are excited to talk to job seekers about the culture and opportunities at Cleveland Metroparks,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “In recent seasons, we’ve been forced to adjust our operations due to staffing constraints and are hopeful that staffing this coming season will enable us to fully activate the park district.”

The positions are available for ages 16 and up.

Those interested in attending the show fair need to pre-register at clevelandmetroparks.com/JobFair2022

Applicants can also apply online now.

