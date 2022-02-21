2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid baby dies after choking on ‘unknown object’

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-month-old baby boy died Saturday at Cleveland Clinic-Euclid Hospital after he choked an an “unknown object”, according to Euclid police.

Kyrie Lamar Wright was dropped off by his dad at his babysitter’s home in Euclid around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The babysitter told police he started coughing around 2 p.m. after drinking some of his bottle and she gave him back rubs and light back blows.

After the light back blows, the babysitter said Wright instantly began vomiting.

She told police she checked for something in his mouth, but did not find anything and called 911.

She added she did braid her daughter’s hair with small braids earlier that day and Wright kept grabbing for the beads, but she never saw him put anything in his mouth.

According to the police report, the hospital staff said the object was lodged in the baby’s airway, but they were unable to determine what it was.

Euclid police said the death remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
