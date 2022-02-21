2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Flood concerns Tuesday with rain and thunder in the area

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nice day today. Warmer than normal as temperatures reach well in the 50s. Partly cloudy sky. The team is tracking low pressure developing in eastern Colorado today. This storms will eject out and track into Illinois by tomorrow afternoon. Ohio is on the warm side of this system. Rain and storms build in early tomorrow morning. There is a high risk of rain most of the day. Guidance is suggesting around a half inch or more. This could cause some rivers and creeks to flood again. Travel will be impacted. A strong south wind will gust over 35 mph at times. Temperatures surge to above 60 degrees. A strong cold front tracks through Tuesday night. A line of showers and storms with it. Temperatures crash into the 30s behind the front.

