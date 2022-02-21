2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain may cause flooding Tuesday; snow returns late in the week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a stunning start to the work week, the weather will turn quite active on Tuesday.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as widespread rain will be moving into the area.

While a few hit or miss rain showers are possible late tonight, the most numerous showers will arrive by mid-to-late morning Tuesday.

Rain will be heavy from time to time.

Combined with snow melt, the heavy rain will cause ponding on the roadways, and it may also lead to some localized flooding.

As we await the rain’s arrival, temperatures will remain above normal.

We’ll stay in the upper 40s all night, and highs will soar into the low 60s on Tuesday.

The rain will move out by Tuesday evening, and in its wake, expect much colder temperatures.

Highs will only top out in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

We have our eyes on the aforementioned rain in the short term, but in the longer term forecast, we are monitoring the potential for widespread snow Thursday into Friday.

At this time, amounts do look plowable/shovel-worthy, but with the threat of some sleet and freezing rain coupled with our snow, it’s a little too early to start throwing out totals.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast - 2/21/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/21/2022

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - 2/21/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/21/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Milder today with rain arriving next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Milder today with rain arriving next week
Chilly start to Sunday before a big warm up
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer end to the weekend before another round of rain arrives next week
Rescue crews save 40 animals after farm floods in Portage County
Rescue crews save 40 animals after farm floods in Portage County (photos)