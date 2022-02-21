First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain may cause flooding Tuesday; snow returns late in the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a stunning start to the work week, the weather will turn quite active on Tuesday.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as widespread rain will be moving into the area.

While a few hit or miss rain showers are possible late tonight, the most numerous showers will arrive by mid-to-late morning Tuesday.

Rain will be heavy from time to time.

Combined with snow melt, the heavy rain will cause ponding on the roadways, and it may also lead to some localized flooding.

As we await the rain’s arrival, temperatures will remain above normal.

We’ll stay in the upper 40s all night, and highs will soar into the low 60s on Tuesday.

The rain will move out by Tuesday evening, and in its wake, expect much colder temperatures.

Highs will only top out in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

We have our eyes on the aforementioned rain in the short term, but in the longer term forecast, we are monitoring the potential for widespread snow Thursday into Friday.

At this time, amounts do look plowable/shovel-worthy, but with the threat of some sleet and freezing rain coupled with our snow, it’s a little too early to start throwing out totals.

Stay tuned!

