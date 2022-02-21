LeBron James clinches All-Star game win
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James came through... again.
James hit the game-winning shot in Sunday’s All-Star game, as Team LeBron outlasted Team Durant 163-160 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
It was the 18th All-Star game for James, who finished with 24 points.
Steph Curry scored 50 to win the game’s MVP.
The win also raised $450,000 for the Kent State chapter of I Promise, bringing that charity’s total to $603,000 for the weekend.
Darius Garland of the Cavaliers scored 13 for Team LeBron and his Cleveland teammate Jarrett Allen added 10.
James was also part of an emotional halftime ceremony honoring the NBA’s top 75 players.
The final player introduced was Michael Jordan.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.