LeBron James clinches All-Star game win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James came through... again.

James hit the game-winning shot in Sunday’s All-Star game, as Team LeBron outlasted Team Durant 163-160 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It was the 18th All-Star game for James, who finished with 24 points.

LeBron James said his game-winning fadeaway was inspired by Michael Jordan and he talked about what he’s meant to his career. pic.twitter.com/89Vn5XTrGh — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 21, 2022

Steph Curry scored 50 to win the game’s MVP.

“This trophy has a very special meaning. ... I'm very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it.” 🙏



Steph Curry on winning the #NBAAllStar Game Kobe Bryant MVP pic.twitter.com/upHqL6mNv1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

The win also raised $450,000 for the Kent State chapter of I Promise, bringing that charity’s total to $603,000 for the weekend.

Darius Garland of the Cavaliers scored 13 for Team LeBron and his Cleveland teammate Jarrett Allen added 10.

James was also part of an emotional halftime ceremony honoring the NBA’s top 75 players.

The final player introduced was Michael Jordan.

MJ gets honored at the #NBA75 ceremony ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JLaHLTsCbv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

