Man shot in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting late Sunday evening on the city’s East side, said Cleveland EMS.

The victim was found at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Nye Road around 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals.

His name and condition have not been released.

