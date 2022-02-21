Man shot in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting late Sunday evening on the city’s East side, said Cleveland EMS.

The victim was found at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Nye Road around 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

Male GSW to the chest 900 block of Nye Road, 25 year old male transported in trauma alert 1 to University Hospitals pic.twitter.com/2erMZ00g9y — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 21, 2022

EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals.

His name and condition have not been released.

