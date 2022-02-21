Man shot in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting late Sunday evening on the city’s East side, said Cleveland EMS.
The victim was found at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Nye Road around 11:30 p.m.
This is in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.
EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals.
His name and condition have not been released.
