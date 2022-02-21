MetroHealth says 1 in 10 people are living with a rare disease — possibly including you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to MetroHealth, rare diseases are estimated to affect one in 10 people.

That’s approximately 35 million people in the U.S. and 400 million people worldwide, more than half of whom are children, MetroHealth said.

It’s why they say Ohio Rare Disease Day is so important for raising awareness; the holiday is held annually on Feb. 24.

The virtual event will include networking, followed by an informational program featuring a series of short presentations, which will address the challenges surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases and lack of approved treatment options.

MetroHealth officials feel that, by bringing awareness, more people will be able to seek the right treatments.

