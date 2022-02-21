2 Strong 4 Bullies
Michael Stanley tribute concerts scheduled for May in Northeast Ohio

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A set of Michael Stanley tribute concerts are scheduled to take place in Akron and Warren on May 28 and May 29, respectively.

The Cleveland musician died at 72 on March 5, 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

According to the Michael Stanley website, the encore shows are booked at The Goodyear Theater and the The Robins Theatre, both slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The concerts will feature an opening performance by the The Vindys as well as appearances by members of The Resonators, Jonah Koslen and Michael Weber, according to the website.

The performances will follow three celebration concerts held at MGM Northfield Park in 2021, which Stanley’s website said sold out faster than any shows in the venue’s history.

Tickets are available via presale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Use the password CURTAIN.

The website said a portion of ticket profits will benefit the recently launched 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of The Cleveland Foundation.

