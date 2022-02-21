Murder in the Flats has Cleveland residents awaiting investigation results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday afternoon, just hours before the NBA All-Star Game tipped at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, a young man in his thirties was shot and killed in the north parking lot of the Flats.

That violence has left many who live, work and play in the Flats waiting for answers as to what happened.

Cleveland Police were quick to point out that the gunfire was not connected to any of the NBA All-Star activities that were taking place throughout downtown Cleveland, but that certainly does not lessen the tragedy for the young man’s family or the concern about safety in the Flats.

The number one issue that needs to be addressed by the police investigation surrounds the nature of the shooting.

Was it an argument between people who were acquainted, or was this a random act of violence?

“It’s tragic no matter what. But if it is random it does make you worry a little bit more because it really could happen to you at that point,” said Vince Bertei who was out for a walk with his fiancée Sydney Rose.

“I think the unfortunate part is that it creates a sense of fear so that nobody wants to go out because you don’t know the specifics of what happened,” Rose said.

Cleveland police, fire and EMS all worked to save the man’s life but he died after being transported to MetroHealth.

Police had a mobile camera system set up in the Flats but that camera did not appear to have a view of where the shooting took place.

“That’s going to happen anywhere you live really, it’s definitely concerning, but I am not packing my bags and moving,” Maddie Pelusio said while out for a walk with her dog.

