NBA All-Star Weekend’s calendar of events wrap up with intimate fan experience at Gordon Square Sunday

By Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The festivities and activities making up NBA All-Star Weekend weren’t just happening in downtown Cleveland.

Events, like the Block by Ruffles and Mt. Dew., was held in Gordon Square on Sunday.

Fans got close and personal with their favorite players.

They were able to take pictures, play video games, and even play ball with them.

All in a building that was full of vibrant colors and designed by local Cleveland artists.

“At the end of the day I was one of those little fans, " said Cleveland Cavalier Collin Sexton.

Sexton, along with other NBA players, made sure anyone who walked into The Block knew how special the city of Cleveland is.

Showing everyone that while the city loves basketball, it has more talents to offer.

