Pot of grease on gas stove causes house fire in South Euclid
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - One resident was injured during a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Wilburn Drive.
South Euclid firefighters said the person was burned when they went back inside the home to save some of their belongings.
According to firefighters, the blaze was started by a pot of grease left cooking unattended on the gas stove just before 3 p.m.
The house did have working fire alarms, which alerted the residents to the blaze.
Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Village, Richmond Heights and University Heights firefighters all helped put out the blaze.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.