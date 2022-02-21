Pot of grease on gas stove causes house fire in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - One resident was injured during a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Wilburn Drive.

South Euclid firefighters said the person was burned when they went back inside the home to save some of their belongings.

Yesterday Tower 1121 and command 1153 assisted South Euclid Professional Firefighters Local 1065 and other mutual aid... Posted by University Heights Firefighters on Monday, February 21, 2022

According to firefighters, the blaze was started by a pot of grease left cooking unattended on the gas stove just before 3 p.m.

The house did have working fire alarms, which alerted the residents to the blaze.

Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Village, Richmond Heights and University Heights firefighters all helped put out the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.