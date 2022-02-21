Summit County Walgreens manager assaulted by shoplifter
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A store manager at an Akron Walgreens was scratched and spit on by a shoplifting suspect Sunday afternoon, Akron police said.
Officers said this happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Walgreens located in the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street.
The store employee told officers two suspects pushed two cars full of unpaid merchandise out of the store.
According to the store manager, the assault happened when he asked for a receipt.
After the attack, the suspects fled the store with one cart and left the other behind.
Below are pictures of the people Akron police consider persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Detective W. Morris at 330-375-2490.
