2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summit County Walgreens manager assaulted by shoplifter

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A store manager at an Akron Walgreens was scratched and spit on by a shoplifting suspect Sunday afternoon, Akron police said.

Officers said this happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Walgreens located in the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street.

The store employee told officers two suspects pushed two cars full of unpaid merchandise out of the store.

According to the store manager, the assault happened when he asked for a receipt.

After the attack, the suspects fled the store with one cart and left the other behind.

Below are pictures of the people Akron police consider persons of interest.

Person of interest in the assault at Walgreens in Akron on Feb. 20, 2022.
Person of interest in the assault at Walgreens in Akron on Feb. 20, 2022.((Source: Akron police))

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Detective W. Morris at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Akron Police
Woman robbed of car while clearing snow in Summit County, police say
3 stolen vehicles recovered in Lake County, 2 men in custody
Pediatric surgery teams at Akron Children's Hospital now have use of the Orbeye, an exoscope...
New surgical microscope at Akron Children’s Hospital helps surgeons, patients’ success rates