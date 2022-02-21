2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ukraine and Russia conflict: what you need to know

Local professor weighs in on volatile situation.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As the world watches tensions building between Ukraine and Russia, it is helpful to understand what it all means and why this all started in the first place.

In 1991 Ukraine gained its independence from the former Soviet Union and its population of 44 million has been enjoying life away from what is now Russia.

One of several countries to break away from Russia, its location in proximity to eastern Europe is contributing to President Vladimir Putin’s grievances.

The Ukrainian government has been signalling that it may be willing to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) which is made of 30 independent countries including 27 in Europe, along with the United States and Canada.

Ukraine is already being handed millions in military support from NATO, but would be no match for Putin and his armies.

Putin and his officials are threatened by NATO saying it is allowed to have military positions all over the world, why not Russia.

Case Western Professor Juscelino F. Colares, JD, PhD is an international attorney as well as a professor within the department of political science recently held a discussion with Cleveland 19 amid the rising tensions and what it could mean for the rest of the world.

