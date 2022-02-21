2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman says Cleveland wants to charge $10K to fix water main city crews reportedly broke outside her West Side home

She said the city responded to the problem a month ago, but it never got resolved
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lillian Dreamer is frustrated after she said the city of Cleveland hasn’t fixed a broken water main outside her West Side home.

She said their crews responded to the issue a month ago, but never actually resolved it.

The city told her it’s her problem now.

“It’s the water or the sewer department that broke it. Not me!” Dreamer said. “They broke it when they put cement in that hole.”

Dreamer has lived in her home for 32 years and is now on a fixed income.

She said she has already paid hundreds of dollars out of her own pocket to put a sub pump in her basement, which she has to turn on every two hours. Dreamer said the city wants to charge her a lot of money to fix the issue.

“They want me to pay $10,000,” Dreamer said. “I can’t do it.”

Dreamer said the city’s water department has not been picking up her calls for help. When the 19 Troubleshooters got involved they told 19 News they “will look into it.”

Dreamer said the city needs to get on it soon before more damage is done to her home.

“Even my basement floor is cracking,” Dreamer said. “The cement is cracking.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

