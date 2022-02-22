15-year-old Canton boy dies from a gunshot wound to the head

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner and Canton police officers are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Jacere Jones was shot in the head on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Jones was first brought to Mercy Medical Hospital and then transported to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Jones died from his injuries at 11:37 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Tuesday.

