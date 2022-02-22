2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people found dead in home following SWAT situation in Summit County

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron responded to a home early Tuesday morning after receiving a 911 call about a male in a Ritchie Avenue home screaming and pointing a gun at others who were inside.

As officers arrived, two people were seen leaving the house, according to investigators. Police then learned that there was at least one other person still inside with the suspect.

Akron police said the suspect was given numerous verbal commands to drop the gun he was holding while at the top of the stairs, but he refused.

Two officers shot their firearms at the suspect, who then retreated into the home, according to Akron police.

Members of the Akron SWAT team were called to the scene. Eventually, police entered the home and found two men, ages 21 and 38 years old, dead in the living room.

The police said in a press release:

“It was not initially clear if the suspect or the other individual were struck or injured.”

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies. The names of the two found inside the home have not yet been released.

Scene in Akron
Scene in Akron(Source: WOIO)

According to officials, the two officers who fired their guns have just over two years worth of experience with the Akron Police Department. Both were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Akron Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are continuing to look into the incident.

