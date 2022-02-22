2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old man shot dead after arriving at ex-girlfriend’s Cleveland apartment with gun

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the 25-year-old man who went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a gun was allegedly shot dead by her current boyfriend.

Police said officers were sent to an apartment unit at 2828 S. Moreland Blvd. for a man shot at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 25-year-old man on the floor who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

EMS took him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said officers learned the shooter took off from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officers found the suspected shooter and arrested him without incident, police said.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit responded to the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the apartment where the shooting happened belongs to the now-deceased man’s “ex-girlfriend and the arrested male’s current girlfriend,” the report stated.

Police said the boyfriend was at the apartment with his girlfriend when the ex-boyfriend arrived with a firearm.

The two men exchanged gunfire and the ex-boyfriend was fatally struck several times, according to police.

Police said this homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

