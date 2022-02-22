Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry: ‘I gave everything!’
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry took to Twitter on Tuesday to sound off on this past season with the Cleveland Browns.
The wide receiver injured his leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Landry said in a series of Twitter messages that he came back from that injury early and played in the rest of the season with lingering issues.
“I gave everything!,” Landry said.
In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry caught 15 touchdowns in 59 games.
The 30-year-old is technically under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2022 season before he is eligible for free agency.
