Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry: ‘I gave everything!’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry took to Twitter on Tuesday to sound off on this past season with the Cleveland Browns.

The wide receiver injured his leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Landry said in a series of Twitter messages that he came back from that injury early and played in the rest of the season with lingering issues.

“I gave everything!,” Landry said.

1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

2/3 Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted ✊🏾✊🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry caught 15 touchdowns in 59 games.

The 30-year-old is technically under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2022 season before he is eligible for free agency.

