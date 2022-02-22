2 Strong 4 Bullies
Death penalty phase begins for man convicted of burning, murdering Bedford man, 14-year-old daughter

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The death penalty phase in the trial for the man convicted in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old Bedford girl and her dad began Tuesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher.

In December 2021, a jury convicted Kodii Gibson of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.

Paris and Paul Bradley were found dead in October 2018 in East Cleveland.

Their bodies were found inside a burned car at an abandoned lot near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue.

East Cleveland investigators said the suspects tortured 14-year-old Paris in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

Officials say Paris was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head prior to being burned.

“This one hit home for me personally. Paris Bradley was my daughter’s age at the time of this incident. This took a toll on many of the Detectives that worked this case,” said East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson
Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson(Source: East Cleveland police)

Two other men are also charged in connection with the murders.

Ronald Newberry and Demarcus Sheeley are scheduled to go on trial Feb. 25.

Both also face the death penalty if convicted.

