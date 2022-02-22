FIRST ALERT: Rain today could lead to some flooding; winter storm arrives later Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure today will track from Missouri to north of Cleveland. A strong cold front rolls through tonight. It is breezy and very warm today. Temperatures around 60 degrees. Rain and thunder in the area through the day. It won’t take much for some rivers and creeks to flood again. Be prepared if you live in a flood zone. Temperatures tonight could actually go above 60 degrees for a time until the cold front passes. Scattered showers tonight. It turns sharply colder tomorrow. The second major storm to impact our area arrives later Thursday and Thursday night. Cold air is in place so this will be a winter storm we believe for us. Snow develops from south to north later Thursday. It will mix with sleet and freezing rain in spots Thursday night. It turns to all snow Friday morning. Well over 6 inches of snow is likely in many spots with this storm. It’s another wild week around here.

