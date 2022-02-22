2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury trial begins for Lake County man accused of murdering his 1-month-old son

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for a man suspected in the death of his own son is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Lake County Court of Common Pleas records show that William Beasley is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children.

According to the coroner, Beasley’s infant son Zachary was beat to death in May 2020.

The infant was initially found at Beasley’s Lost Nation Road apartment after the father called 911 to report that his child was having trouble breathing.

Police said the baby was pronounced dead a week later.

Baby's death ruled homicide from 'complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk, and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries'

Willoughby police identified Beasley as a suspect and took him into custody in connection to the baby’s death.

William L. Beasley
William L. Beasley(Source: Provided to WOIO)

Beasley was offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers.

This story will be updated as the trial develops.

