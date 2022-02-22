2 Strong 4 Bullies
K-9 shocked by metal plate on Cleveland sidewalk while doing security sweep for All-Star Game

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A K-9 officer was shocked Sunday afternoon while doing a security sweep in Downtown Cleveland before the All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

According to Cleveland Public Power (CPP) officials, the K-9 and officers were sweeping the area along E. 4th Street and Huron Road when the K-9 stepped on a metal plate and suffered a shock.

CPP officials said their investigation showed this happened because the area was wet.

CPP officials added the wires inside the pull box had deteriorated due to water and salt accumulation.

The inside of the metal pull box was repaired shortly after the accident, said CPP officials.

