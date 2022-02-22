Ohio woman says parked car slid down icy driveway into tree in yard (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman said it appears her car went ice skating without her during last week’s storm that brought wintry precipitation to all of Ohio.

The car owner said she parked her vehicle in the driveway in front of a Pickaway County home garage last week.

The SUV was found the following morning bumped against a tree in the front yard.

“Ice skating in my car?,” the woman asked on social media.

Car goes 'ice skating' in Ohio (Source: Provided to WOIO/Valerie Riley)

The woman told 19 News that the car would have likely ended up in the drainage ditch if it didn’t come to rest against the tree.

