Port of Cleveland is multi-million dollar infrastructure project in the works

By Katie Tercek
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the last eight years, the Port of Cleveland has been working to make its port more marketable and profitable.

This year, they are taking another step in that direction with a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in the works.

“We had more tonnage last year than any year in the last 12, with the exception of 2015,” said David Gutheil, the chief commercial officer at the Port of Cleveland.

With container volumes up now more than ever, the port will undertake a $20 million project focused on repairing the port’s decades-old docks where the vessels come in.

Port officials said this will save them time and money.

“It will improve the in-and-out procedures from a lot of the trucks that come into the port, around the warehouses, loading them with steel and other cargos that are either coming in for input or going out for export,” said Gutheil.

These improvements are expected to last the next 30 to 40 years. They will be complete by early April 2023.

Port officials said they are also working to add bulk liquid cargo to their operations.

“We have another project going on where we’re going to add bulk liquid cargo to our operation middle to this year. It’s going to be liquid coming in from Indonesia that will be trans-loaded directly from transit Atlantic vessels to rail cars and go to a customer on the east side of Cleveland,” said Gutheil.

They believe these projects will add more jobs, ultimately helping the local economy out.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

