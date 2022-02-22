Suspected arson at Parma’s St. Anthony Padua school devastates parents, students

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected arson at Saint Anthony of Padua in Parma has forced the school to move students to another building for the remainder of the year.

Students will be relocated to the unoccupied school buildings of St. Bridget of Kildare in Parma Heights.

Principal Patrick Klimkewicz said the goal is to have students return to classes at the new location sometime next week.

“It is ambitious but we have an army of support behind us. With a new location now secured, the focus is on the logistics of preparing classrooms and daily operations. We still have a ways to go, but I look forward to the day we can come together as a school community and make the best of these circumstances,” he told 19 News.

The Parma Fire Department responded to the fire just before 10 a.m. Saturday; no injuries were reported but the preliminary damage estimate was $1 million.

For the families of St. Anthony students, it has surely been a difficult week.

“It was kind of... really disbelief. Why someone would do that to a school in the first place, let alone a church school,” said Doug Ferencz of Parma, who attended the school as a child.

His 8-year-old son Aiden is now a second-grader at the school.

“He has no idea what’s happening,” said Aiden’s mother, Tina. “He’s kind of scared, to be honest. He doesn’t get why any of this happened.”

Left to Right: Doug, Aiden and Tina Ferencz of Parma. (WOIO)

Any information the public may be able to provide to assist in the apprehension of the person(s) responsible are encouraged to do so.

Please contact the State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728, the CrimeStoppers hotline at 216-252-7463, or Parma Police Det. Marc Karkan at 440-877-7323.

A cash reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties.

