Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand. (Source: WTKR, JERROLD LATTIMORE, CNN)
By Marc Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Adonis Lattimore capped off his high school wrestling career on a high note this past weekend – winning a state championship.

It was part of a quest his father describes as “a story of a lifetime.”

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand.

Despite the challenges, Adonis has been proving any doubters wrong since he found wrestling when he was 7 years old.

His father, Jerrold Lattimore, and his high school wrestling coach, James Sanderlin, are quick to point out how supportive the wrestling community has been throughout his whole journey.

Now, national outlets are paying attention.

It’s been a long road full of ups and downs, but Adonis’ high school career ended in triumph – and a lesson to those who may be doubting themselves that there isn’t anything they can’t do.

