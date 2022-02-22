2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial begins for man accused in Canton deadly drive-by shooting

Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)((Source: Stark County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione for the man accused in a fatal drive-by shooting of a 65-year-old woman.

Javier Blood was indicted on a number of charges; including, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Canton police said Jenny Norris was shot and killed while standing outside her home in the 100 block of Belden Ave. S.E. around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

