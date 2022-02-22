Why the Russia/Ukraine conflict will hurt you at the pump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues to unfold in Eastern Europe, gas and oil prices in the US and around the world could see a negative fallout.

According to AAA, “The potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia is having a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn will impact the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago, 21 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

A Russian attack would be met by severe financial sanctions led by the United States and its allies. Russia could retaliate by withholding oil from the world market, which is already dealing with tight supplies as countries loosen COVID restrictions. Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

The highest gas prices in Ohio’s history are above $4.00, it’s a mark that could be hit with the new inflated prices.

