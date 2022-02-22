2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Why the Russia/Ukraine conflict will hurt you at the pump

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues to unfold in Eastern Europe, gas and oil prices in the US and around the world could see a negative fallout.

According to AAA, “The potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia is having a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn will impact the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago, 21 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

A Russian attack would be met by severe financial sanctions led by the United States and its allies. Russia could retaliate by withholding oil from the world market, which is already dealing with tight supplies as countries loosen COVID restrictions. Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

The highest gas prices in Ohio’s history are above $4.00, it’s a mark that could be hit with the new inflated prices.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Lifeguard shortages.
YMCA needs lifeguards for the summer
K-9 shocked by metal plate on Cleveland sidewalk while doing security sweep for All-Star Game
Stolen trailer from CFD
Cleveland Fire Department trailer stolen from training academy property
Ronald Capristo (Source: Wickliffe police)
Wickliffe woman shoots boyfriend after he hit her numerous times, police say