Wickliffe woman shoots boyfriend after he hit her numerous times, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman shot her live-in boyfriend early Saturday morning, after he struck her numerous times in the head and face, Wickliffe police said.

Wickliffe police said the couple started arguing in their Enid Road home between 3-4 a.m., when she returned from work.

According police, the woman went to the bedroom, grabbed a pistol and was trying to leave through the front door, when her boyfriend, Ronald Capristo, 47, tried to stop her.

Ronald Capristo
Ronald Capristo((Source: Wickliffe police))

She pulled the trigger and Capristo grabbed the gun as it went off, police said.

The bullet went through his hand and grazed his upper hand, police said.

After the shooting, police said the woman ran outside screaming for help and neighbors called 911.

Capristo was treated at a local hospital and then charged with domestic violence.

He is being held on a $100,000.00 at the Lake County Jail.

Police said Capristo has two prior domestic violence charges.

The woman was not charged.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

