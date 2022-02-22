Woman wanted in deadly Cleveland shooting by US Marshals, reward offered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $10,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cierra Mack.

According to Cleveland police, Mack, 30, shot and killed Chiffion Jefferson, 28.

The 28-year-old mom was murdered on Sept. 11, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

The murder happened on Sept. 11, 2021 in the hallway of an apartment at the Garden Valley Apartments.

When officers arrived, they said they found Jefferson on a second floor landing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jefferson was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Jefferson’s children were home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, according to police.

Mack has been on the run since the murder, said officials.

U.S. Marshals added she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.