YMCA needs lifeguards for the summer

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide shortage of lifeguards has been hurting public pools for the last two years. That shortage is also being felt in Cleveland, as the YMCA is asking for help in recruiting new lifeguards.

YMCA of Greater Cleveland is currently working to recruit lifeguards and offers lifeguard certifications through its local branches. The Lifeguard Training course includes accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, and rescue skills.

For more information on the program, visit the link here.

