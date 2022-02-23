14-year-old Cuyahoga Falls boy missing since Feb. 17

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police said officers need help finding 14-year-old Seth Heidbrink after he ran away.

Heidbrink was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen leaving Cuyahoga Falls High School on Feb. 17 wearing a black Travis Scott Mona Lisa hoodie, jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.

Call CFPD at 330-928-2181, or leave an anonymous tip at 330-971-TIPS if you have any information on where Heidbrink may be.

Seth Heidbrink (Cuyahoga Falls Police)

