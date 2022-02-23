16-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Feb. 21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Kaylee Santana after she went missing on Feb. 21.

Santana was described by police as 4′10″ tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue short pants, according to police.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

Kaylee Santana (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

