2 people die in Seneca County plane crash

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A pilot and his co-pilot were killed late Tuesday evening when their plane crashed about two miles east of Fostoria in Loudon Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 10:47 p.m.

Seneca County Sheriff deputies and Fostoria police officers received calls about a possible crash and located the wreckage in a wooded area north of Crestview Drive.

The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and his co-pilot, Michael Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the plane was a Piper Saratoga single engine plane.

The crash remains under investigation.

