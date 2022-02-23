2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people die in Seneca County plane crash

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A pilot and his co-pilot were killed late Tuesday evening when their plane crashed about two miles east of Fostoria in Loudon Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 10:47 p.m.

Seneca County Sheriff deputies and Fostoria police officers received calls about a possible crash and located the wreckage in a wooded area north of Crestview Drive.

The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and his co-pilot, Michael Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the plane was a Piper Saratoga single engine plane.

The crash remains under investigation.

