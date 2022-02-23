46-year-old man fatally struck by hit and run driver, Lorain Police say
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The hit and run driver who fatally struck a man on Feb. 18 is on the loose, and Lorain Police need the community to find him.
Police said a dark-colored pickup truck struck Scott Worthy on Oberlin Avenue near West 17th Street at approximately 7:25 p.m.
The truck then took off southbound on Oberlin Avenue, according to police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 46-year-old Lorain man was flown from the crash scene to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died on Feb. 19.
Call the Lorain Police Department Traffic Division at 440-204-2115 if you have any information on this hit and run.
