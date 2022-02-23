Cleveland area auto shops see increase in pothole-related damage in recent weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With ice and snow melting, re-freezing and melting again, it’s safe to say pothole season has officially returned to Cleveland and surrounding suburbs.

“They’re horrible! I bent my rim on one of these and had to get another tire because of a pothole,” one driver told 19 News.

And those repairs can add up quickly.

“The tires and [rims] take the brunt of it,” said Jerry Knapp of Knapp’s Madison Auto in Lakewood. “Often times we’ll see people go to swerve to miss a pothole and because they haven’t gotten their front end checked it puts extra stress on different components.”

Knapp said newer vehicles tend to be the most susceptible to damage because of how the tires and rims are constructed.

“What we’re seeing is that newer vehicles have larger rims. The diameter gets bigger and the tire gets smaller,” he said. “You have 2,000 pounds on the front of the pothole and all that force goes right onto the rim.”

Why do we see more potholes this time of year? Classic Ohio weather. Please be extra alert for our crews working to address them. pic.twitter.com/m5DGGy219o — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 16, 2022

The city of Cleveland said residents and visitors can report potholes to the street operations department by calling 216-664-2510.

Up to 12 crews may be working in the city of Cleveland at any given time repairing potholes on more than 10,000 main and residential streets.

Vehicle damage reports from a pothole in Cleveland can be submitted to the Department of Law Moral Claims Division at 216-664-2803.

Those claims would then be reviewed to determine if reimbursement for damages is warranted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.