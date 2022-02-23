Cuyahoga County claimes to put in the time to ensure bridge safety across the county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hillard Road Bridge that connects Lakewood and Rocky River over the Rocky River is just one of over 100 bridges that Cuyahoga County is responsible for inspecting and maintaining.

That bridge needs to be replaced and it is a massive project that’s in the design phase.

But that project is just one in the long line of projects in the works, throughout the county, according to Tom Sotak the Chief Deputy Engineer for Cuyahoga County.

“You know when you take a card from the bottom of deck and put it on the top and they kind of just keep on going down, so it never really ends,” Sotak said as a way of explaining the never-ending line of bridge projects facing the county.

And, Sotak could be talking about bridge projects or the critical work of bridge inspection.

“Our bridge inspection team, that’s what they do five days a week and often times six days a week,” Sotak said, “Not only our bridges, but our staff, by agreement inspects structures for many of our communities throughout Cuyahoga County.”

The bridge inspection team consists of county engineers and ODOT certified bridge inspectors.

Older bridges that need to be closely watched are inspected every year, newer bridges every two years.

“The bridges require a lot of care, it is something that we have to be on guard and we feel good, yeah, but we feel like we should constantly strive to improve,” Sotak said.

There are currently 40 bridges across the county that are in some phase of being replaced or rehabilitated.

