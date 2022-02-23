2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drivers fed up with potholes, do you know how to report a pothole file claims for damages?

By Chris Anderson and Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Potholes seem to be a year-round occurrence on Northeast Ohio’s roads, but area officials said there is usually an increase in observations at this time of the season.

“Classic Ohio weather,” the state’s department of transportation tweeted.

19 News posted on Facebook to see what areas have the most problems with potholes.

Where are you seeing the worst potholes in the Cleveland area? 🚗💥

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Many commented Brookpark Road.

“100 small ones and big ones, and if you’ve ever been on brook park rd in the parma area, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about,” said driver Zach Sobota.

Some even described the location as a war zone on Facebook because of the trucks that smash into the potholes.

If you want to report a pothole or problem area, here’s how:

CLEVELAND

The city of Cleveland said residents and visitors can report potholes to the street operations department by calling 216-664-2510.

Up to 12 crews may be working in the city of Cleveland at any given time, repairing potholes on more than 10,000 main and residential streets.

Vehicle damage reports from a pothole in Cleveland can be submitted to the Department of Law Moral Claims Division at 216-664-2803.

Submit a pothole incident claim form to the city of Cleveland

Those claims would then be reviewed to determine if reimbursement for damages is warranted.

AKRON

In Akron, requests to schedule a pothole repair can be made by calling 311 or visiting the city government’s website.

Good morning Akron! It's officially pothole season here which I'm sure you've noticed. One of the joys of living in...

Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Akron City Council recently allocated over $5 million towards resurfacing city roadways this year.

LAKEWOOD

If you would like to report a pothole, you can fill out a Report Problem/Concern form.

MENTOR

Road maintenance questions should be directed to our Public Works department here.

LORAIN

Contact the Street Department at 440-244-4294.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

